Oct 26, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Matahari's First 9 Months 2023 Earnings Call hosted by Mr. Terry O'Connor, Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Niraj Jain, Chief Financial Officer. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded today, Thursday, the 26th day of October 2023.



Now let me call over -- let me pass the call over to the first speaker, Mr. Terry O' Connor. Please, sir.



Terence Donald O'Connor - PT Matahari Department Store Tbk - CEO, Member of Board of Management & Independent VP Director



Thank you, Patrick, and thank you to everybody for joining us this afternoon for this 9 months earnings call stage. We'll dive straight into the executive summary, if that's okay. So if you look at the quarter that's just gone, unfortunately, it was a quiet quarter. The market has been quite tough over the last few months, although there are stimulus coming in quarters ahead. Just to explain the scenario to you, sales for the 9 months reached IDR 9.6 trillion or grew by 1.4% across the year. However, the