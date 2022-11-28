Q3 2022 Max Stock Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 28, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Talia Sessler - Max Stock Limited - Chief Corporate Development & IR Officer



Good morning and good afternoon, everyone. Hope you had a great Thanksgiving, and thank you very much for joining us so early today. With me on the call today is Nir Dagan, our Chief Financial Officer; and myself, Talia Sessler, our Chief Corporate Development Officer and IRO for Max Stock. I will cover the first part of the presentation, and Nir will be presenting a deeper dive on our financials.



And before we start, as a reminder, there is a presentation accompanying today's prepared remarks. The slides are viewable through the webcast link located in the Events section of our IR site at ir.maxstock.co.il. And this is our standard disclaimer language, which I think you're all familiar with.



So slide number 3, we will start with highlights of our third-quarter result. As you can see, we performed exceedingly well this quarter. We delivered double-digit revenue growth, along with strong same-store sales and further gross margin expansion, compared to the year-ago period. We attribute this growth to a couple