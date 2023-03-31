Q4 2022 Maytronics Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 31, 2023 / NTS GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Maytronics Ltd. fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded, March 22, 2023. With us online today are Mr. Sharon Goldenberg, CEO; and Mr. Meni Maymon, CFO.



Before I turn the call over to Mr. Sharon Goldenberg, I would like to remind everyone that forward-looking statements for the respective company's business, financial condition, and results of its operations are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, product demand, pricing, market acceptance, changing economic condition, risks in product and technology development, and the effect of the company's accounting policies, as well as certain other risk factors, which are detailed from time to time in the company's filings with the various securities authorities.



Mr. Goldenberg, please go ahead.



Sharon Goldenberg - Maytronics Ltd