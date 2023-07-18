Jul 18, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
Elena Sanchez-Cabezudo - EFG Hermes Holding S.A.E., Research Division - MD & Head of Financials Equity Research
Good afternoon, and good morning, everyone. This is Elena Sanchez from EFG Hermes, and I would like to welcome you all to National Bank of Kuwait's Second Quarter 2023 Results Call. It is a pleasure to have with us in the call the following speakers from National Bank of Kuwait: Ms. Shaikha Al-Bahar, Deputy Group CEO; Mr. Sujit Ronghe, Group CFO; and Mr. Amir Hanna, Head of Investor Relations and Communications.
I would like to hand over the call now to Amir Hanna, so that he can begin with the presentation. Thank you.
Amir Hanna - National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.P. - Head of IR
Thank you, Elena, for the introduction. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us for today's webcast to cover the financial results of NBK Group for the second quarter and first half of 2023. Like we always do, we'll start today's call with the presentation disclaimer. I would like to bring your attention that certain comments in this
Q2 2023 National Bank of Kuwait SAKP Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 18, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...