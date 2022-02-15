Q4 2021 Ooredoo QPSC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Aziz Ahmad Aluthman Fakhroo - Ooredoo Q.P.S.C. - Group MD & Director



Sorry, I think we're experiencing a bit of issues with the sound with Andreas. Hopefully, it will be resolved in the next few seconds.



Andreas Goldau - Ooredoo Q.P.S.C. - Head of IR



(foreign language) Apologies for the slight delay at the start. We're just sorting out some echo issues here, but I hope we are good to go now, and you all can hear me. Great, thank you very much.



So welcome to the Ooredoo Financial Year 2021 Investor Call. My name is Andreas Goldau, I'm in charge of Investor Relations, and it's a pleasure welcoming you together with my colleagues. Let me start by introducing our panel. We are joined by our Managing Director, Aziz Ahmad Fakhroo, who we all know from the previous calls; and we also have Sheikh Mohammed Al Thani with us, deputy CEO and CEO of Ooredoo Qatar; our Group Chief Financial Officer Abdulla Al-Zaman; and Rene Werner, our Chief Strategy Officer. All the bios are in the deck. We are also joined by a new colleague in the Investor Relations team. I'm