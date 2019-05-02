May 02, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT

Ahmed Al Khuzairi - Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG - Investor Relation Manager



(foreign language) Hello, and welcome, everyone. This is Ahmed Al Khuzairi, Ooredoo Oman's Investor Relation Manager. We would like to thank you all for joining us today to discuss our financial results for the Q1 2019.



As per today's discussion, I am pleased to introduce Mr. Abdul Razzaq Al Balushi, our Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Khorshed Ashraf, our Director Strategic Finance.



We will first open with an overview of Ooredoo results followed by a question-and-answer session. Before we begin, a few necessary disclaimer points on Slide #2. In the course of today's discussion, we may make some forward-looking statements. This will be based on information available to us as of today. So just to confirm, you should not assume in the future we will continue to hold these views. Obviously, we don't commit to notify you if our views change. Therefore, we will refer you to our public filings for some factors that may differ some forward-looking statements. So to begin, now I'm handing over to Abdul