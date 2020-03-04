Mar 04, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Q4 2019 full year conference call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you the call is recorded today, Wednesday, the 4th of March 2020. And I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Ahmed Al Khu. Please go ahead.



Ahmed Al Khuzairi - Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG - Investor Relation Manager



Thank you. Thank you, operator. Good morning, good evening, everyone. This is Ahmed Al Khuzairi, Ooredoo Oman's Investor Relations. Thank you for joining us today to discuss our full year results for 2019.



To start today's discussion here, I am having our CFO, Mr. Abdul Razzaq Al Balushi. He will take you through the presentation. He was supposed to be joined by Ian. But due to some other engagements, he is not able to join us today.



Before we start the presentation, I would like to refer you to Slide #2 from the presentation related to the disclaimer. And today, across the discussion, we may actually refer to some future-looking statements.