Mar 04, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Q4 2019 full year conference call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you the call is recorded today, Wednesday, the 4th of March 2020. And I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Ahmed Al Khu. Please go ahead.
Ahmed Al Khuzairi - Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG - Investor Relation Manager
Thank you. Thank you, operator. Good morning, good evening, everyone. This is Ahmed Al Khuzairi, Ooredoo Oman's Investor Relations. Thank you for joining us today to discuss our full year results for 2019.
To start today's discussion here, I am having our CFO, Mr. Abdul Razzaq Al Balushi. He will take you through the presentation. He was supposed to be joined by Ian. But due to some other engagements, he is not able to join us today.
Before we start the presentation, I would like to refer you to Slide #2 from the presentation related to the disclaimer. And today, across the discussion, we may actually refer to some future-looking statements.
Q4 2019 Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 04, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...