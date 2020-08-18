Aug 18, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Ahmed Al Khuzairi - Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG - Investor Relation Manager



All right. Okay. So hello, everyone. This is Ahmed, Ooredoo Oman, Investor Relations. Hello, and welcome. Thank you for joining us today to discuss Ooredoo Oman Half 1 2020 results. I hope you and your family, beloved one are well and safe during this tough time of coronavirus. In today course of discussion, I have with me Ian Dench, our CEO; Abdul Razzaq Al Balushi, our CFO.



Before we start, I would like to explain some housekeeping formalities during the meeting. We will start with an overview with our results, followed by Q&A session.



I will -- we are ready to start. But before we start, I would like to refer you to slide #2 of our presentation, which is about disclaimer.



In today course of discussion, we may discuss about some forward-looking statement. So in future, we are not committed to keep our view the same. If we change our view, we will notify -- we are not committed