May 11, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



(foreign language) This is Younis Annabi, I'm working in Investor Relations department. And I would like to thank you all for joining us today to discuss about Ooredoo Oman Q1 2022 results. Today here with me Noor Sulaiti, CEO; Abdul Razzaq Al Balushi, CFO; Nasser Al-Yarubi, Director of Business Control Planning and Reporting; and Ahmed Al Khuzairi, Head of Treasury, Investor Relations and Insurance.



First, we will go through the results and later on, we will take your -- we'll go to a Q&A session. But before we start, there is a disclaimer point in Slide #2. So in the course of today's discussion, we might make some forward-looking statements. This will be based on information available to us as of today.



And just to confirm, you should not assume that this will be the same in the future. We will continue to hold these views. And obviously, we do not commit to notify you if our views change. We therefore refer you to the public filing for some factors that might cause forward-looking statements to differ from actual future events.



Now we will