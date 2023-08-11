Q2 2023 Robinsons Land Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT

Rommel Rodrigo - Robinsons Land Corporation - Head of IR



Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon, and welcome to our first half analyst briefing of the year. Joining us today is Mr. Frederick D. Go, President and CEO of Robinsons Land Corporation, and the rest of the IR team.



Today, we will be sharing with you insights into our strategic progress, financial highlights and key achievements that have shaped our performance for the first 6 months of the year. Presenting with us is Mr. Kerwin Tan, our CFO; and Ms. Erica Lim. After the presentation, we will open the briefing for the Q&A session.



Thank you. Mr. Kerwin, you may start.



Kerwin Max S. Tan - Robinsons Land Corporation - CFO, Compliance Officer & Chief Risk Officer



Thank you, Ron. Good afternoon to everyone. We will be sharing with you RLC's unaudited financial results for the first half of 2023.



We will touch on the financials of the company and operational highlights per business segments, including our CapEx spending, provide updates on future plans and strategies,