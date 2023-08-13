Q2 2023 Renaissance Services SAOG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2023 / NTS GMT

Stephen R. Thomas - Renaissance Services SAOG - CEO



Well, our guests here in Duqm were able to arrive and settle in. You have with you myself, Stephen Thomas, the CEO; and my colleague, Raashid Ali, the CFO.



Many of you are familiar with this quarterly format where we're always very pleased to welcome you. Usually most of you are online for our quarterly question-and-answer session.



Just to give a little bit of background and color before we start. We've told you and you've seen it again stated in our Chairman's statement for this quarter that this year, we expected to be a hiatus year, a bridge between particularly affected by events here in Duqm, where we're holding this meeting today. The bridge being, as we come to the end of the construction phase for Duqm Refinery, OQ8 and as the large occupancy numbers fall before the next set of new projects arrive. And I'm sure there'll be some questions around Duqm.



Last year, where we averaged 12,600 occupancy. At the moment, as we sit here, we're at just above 5,000, which we expect to be the bottom out. You know the business model.