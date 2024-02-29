Q3 2024 SATS Ltd Business Results Presentation Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 01:30AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 29, 2024 / 01:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Caroline Tansc

SATS Ltd. - Senior Manager

* Kerry Mok

SATS Ltd. - President & CEO

* Manfred Seah

SATS Ltd. - CFO



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Jason Sum

DBS Group Research - Analyst



=====================

Caroline Tansc SATS Ltd.-Senior Manager



Welcome to another webcast of our business update. We have uploaded the materials on our [status] as well as on our website this morning. I hope you have time to take a look at materials. With me here are, Kerry Mok, President and CEO of SATS; and Manfred Seah, CFO of SATS. I'll let him take you through the results.



And I'll start off with Kerry. Over to you, Kerry.



Kerry Mok - SATS Ltd. - President & CEO



Thank you, Caroline. Very good morning.



Caroline Tansc SATS Ltd.-Senior Manager