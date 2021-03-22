Q4 2020 Strauss Group Ltd Earnings Call (Hebrew) Transcript

Mar 22, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT

With us on line today are Mr. Giora Bardea, CEO of Strauss Group; Mr. Ariel Chetrit, CFO; AND Ms. Daniella Finn, Director of Investor Relations.