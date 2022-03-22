Q4 2021 Strauss Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 22, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Daniella L. Finn - Strauss Group Ltd. - Director of IR



Hi, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Welcome to Strauss Group's Fourth Quarter and Annual 2021 Results Virtual Conference. Today, in addition to our annual results, we publish our 5-year group strategy as well as our annual sustainability report. Both are posted on our website.



Today, we will present only the highlights of our new strategy and purpose due to time constraints. However, we will be conducting one-on-ones over the next couple of weeks where we will be able to go into a greater detail of our strategy. Please feel free to contact me if you'd like to schedule a one-on-one meeting. Following management's formal presentation, we will conduct a Q&A session. Please feel free to post any questions you may have in the chat box or e-mail me or send me a WhatsApp. As a reminder, this online Zoom conference is being recorded Tuesday, March 22, 2022.



I would like to remind everyone that this online webinar may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future performance of