Q1 2022 Strauss Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 25, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Daniella L. Finn - Strauss Group Ltd. - Director of IR



Hi, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Welcome to Strauss Group First Quarter 2022 Results Virtual Conference. (Operator Instructions).



I'd like to remind everyone that this online webinar may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future performance of the company. These statements are only predictions and may change as time passes. Strauss does not assume any obligations to update this information. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected, including as a result of changing industry and market trends, reduced demand for our products, the timely development of new products and their adoption by the market, increased competition in the industry and price reduction as well as due to risks identified in the documents filed by the company with the Israeli Securities Authority.



Online today are Mr. Giora Bardea, CEO of Strauss Group; and Mr. Ariel Chetrit, CFO; and myself Daniella Finn, Head of Investor Relations. We shall start with the quarter's