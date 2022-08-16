Q2 2022 Strauss Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Ariel Chetrit - Strauss Group Ltd. - CFO



Increase in gross profit in the Coffee segment, almost ILS 100 million increase from ILS 264 million to ILS 360 million gross profit. Gross profitability is still a bit lower than what it was last year in the second quarter, but we should remember that this is mainly due to Strauss Coffee Israel, which the profitability was eroded due to the green coffee price -- green coffee increase in the last 2 years. And the gross profitability in our activities, Coffee activities abroad are improving materially.



If we look at the operating profit bridge, we can see again the very significant contribution of the Coffee segment, ILS 45 million increase in operating profit this quarter, ILS 35 million of this ILS 45 million came from Brazil and the rest came from Central Eastern Europe. Coffee Israel declined profit -- operating profit declined by ILS 6 million due to the erosion in our gross profitability here in Israel.



We can see a decline of ILS 20 million in the Israeli activity without the Confectionery category, and this is mainly due to the steep input