May 12, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Tabreed's Q1 2022 Earnings Call. I now have the pleasure of handing the call over to your host, Ms. Weaam [Osman]. Madam, please go ahead.



Weaam El Ataya -



Thank you. On behalf of Tabreed's management team, I welcome you all and thank you for joining us for the Q1 2022 results conference call. Hope you are all keeping safe and healthy.



Before we begin our presentation, I would like to remind you that some of the statements made in today's conference call may be forward-looking in nature and may involve risks and uncertainties. Kindly refer to Slide #2 of the presentation for the detailed disclaimer.



I would now request you to turn to Slide 3 for today's agenda. On today's call, we have with us: Adel Salem Al Wahedi, Chief Financial Officer; and Salik Malik, acting Vice President of Finance. Adel will begin with opening remarks and provide an overview for Q1 2022 performance and key highlights. Following that, Salik will discuss the financial performance in more detail. Adel will then conclude the presentation. And