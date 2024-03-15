Mar 15, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT

Presentation

Mar 15, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Ronnie George

Volution Group PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

* Andy O'Brien

Volution Group PLC - Chief Financial Officer



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Aynsley Lammin

Investec Bank (UK) PLC - Analyst

* Robert Chantry

Berenberg - Analyst

* David Farrell

Jefferies - Analyst

* Clyde Lewis

Peel Hunt LLP - Analyst



=====================

Ronnie George - Volution Group PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Great to see everyone. So especially being a Friday, it was an interesting, though how far how many would turn up, but we're really delighted to have you here this morning. This is our half year results update. And an actual fact, standard format will go through a bit of an overview and Andy will take you through the financial review.



I'll come back and do a business