Q4 2023 Hav Group ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 15, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Gunnar Larsen - HAV Group ASA - CEO



Good morning. Welcome to a HAV Group ASA's Fourth Quarter Presentation. Today, we have the standard agenda. We'll say a little bit about the highlights of the quarter. We say something about the company in brief. We give you updates on the business segments. Our CFO, Paul Aurvag, will present the financials in detail. And I'll end up with a summary and also the outlook for the company. And you have always had possibility to send questions. So we will answer the questions that it's come in through our web page at the end of the presentation. And you still have possibility also to send questions.



Q4 was as expected. We had an order intake of approximately NOK110 million. We had a revenue of NOK113.5 million that was down 10.3% from last year. As we guided already from the Q2 presentation, we expected a lower activity and also lower EBIT for the second half of 2023. And that is mainly because difference in the project mix of the type of projects that we had and also low capacity utilization. And very important event from the Q4 was that we received -- we're chosen