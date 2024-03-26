Analog Devices Inc (ADI, Financial) has recently experienced a daily loss of 2.04%, contributing to a 3-month decline of 2.27%. Despite these fluctuations, the company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 5.59. Investors are keen to determine if the current stock price reflects the company's fair value. This article delves into a comprehensive valuation analysis to explore whether Analog Devices (ADI) is fairly valued in the market.

Company Introduction

Analog Devices Inc (ADI, Financial) is a preeminent chipmaker specializing in analog, mixed signal, and digital signal processing technologies. With a dominant position in converter chips, the company caters to a vast customer base, with a significant portion of its sales directed towards the industrial and automotive sectors. Additionally, Analog Devices' products are integral to wireless infrastructure equipment. At present, Analog Devices (ADI) is trading at $191.21 per share with a market capitalization of $94.80 billion. When compared to the GF Value of $178.16, it is crucial to scrutinize whether this represents a fair market valuation.

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a unique metric that calculates the intrinsic value of a stock by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line presented on our summary page suggests an ideal trading value for the stock. Should the stock price significantly exceed the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued, potentially leading to poorer future returns. Conversely, if the price falls well below this line, higher future returns could be anticipated.

Analog Devices (ADI, Financial) appears to be fairly valued according to the GuruFocus Value calculation. The GF Value is our estimation of the fair trading value, factoring in historical trading multiples, past business growth, and projected future business performance. With a current price of $191.21 per share and a market cap of $94.80 billion, Analog Devices gives every indication of being fairly valued, suggesting that the long-term return of its stock is likely to mirror the rate of its business growth.

Financial Strength

Before investing, it's crucial to evaluate a company's financial strength. Companies with weak financials pose a higher risk of permanent loss. The cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage are key indicators of financial robustness. Analog Devices has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.19, ranking lower than 89.88% of its peers in the Semiconductors industry. Nevertheless, with an overall financial strength rating of 7 out of 10, Analog Devices' financial health is considered fair.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies generally carries less risk, particularly those with a track record of consistent profitability. A company with high profit margins is more likely to perform well than one with low margins. Analog Devices has maintained profitability for 10 out of the past 10 years. With revenues of $11.60 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 5.59, the company's operating margin of 29.87% is higher than 94.6% of its industry counterparts. GuruFocus ranks Analog Devices' profitability as strong.

Growth is a critical valuation component, as long-term stock performance is often aligned with growth. Companies that grow faster typically generate more shareholder value, especially when that growth is profitable. Analog Devices' average annual revenue growth rate is 17.3%, outperforming 66.48% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of 25.1% ranks above 62.39% of industry peers.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) with its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) provides insight into its profitability. ROIC indicates how effectively a company generates cash flow relative to the capital invested, while WACC represents the average rate a company expects to pay its security holders. Ideally, ROIC should exceed WACC. For the past 12 months, Analog Devices' ROIC is 6.96, below its WACC of 10.16, highlighting an area for potential improvement.

Conclusion

In summary, Analog Devices Inc (ADI, Financial) presents itself as fairly valued in the current market. The company's financial condition is solid, and its profitability is robust. Its growth stands competitively, surpassing 62.39% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. For an in-depth look at Analog Devices' financials, interested investors can examine its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please visit the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.