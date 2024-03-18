Full Year 2023 Marshalls PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 18, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Matt Pullen - Marshalls PLC - CEO



Well, good morning, everyone, and welcome to Marshalls Full Year Results Presentation for 2023. It's good to see some familiar faces in the room. And for those of you I haven't had the pleasure of meeting, I'm Matt Pullen, Marshall's Chief Executive. I'm joined this morning for the presentation by Justin Lockwood, our Chief Financial Officer. And we also have in the room this morning our Chair, Vanda Murray; and our Chief Operating Officer, Simon Bourne.



So what's in store this morning? Well, I'll share a little brief overview of my background, why I joined Marshalls and some very first impressions before Justin lead us through a review of 2023 and our financial results. And then I'm back to talk about the opportunity for Marshalls before opening for a Q&A for people in the room and those of us joining online. Just a reminder for those of you joining online, you can type your questions at any point during the presentation, and we'll make sure we read them out and answer them.



So a little bit of background on myself. I joined Marshalls as Chief