Full Year 2023 Thungela Resources Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 18, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Ryan Africa - Thungela Resources Ltd - Investor Relations



And to assure you that my commitment to our investors remains as strong as ever. It also in excellent hands moving forward. Hugo Nunes, a new Head of Investor Relations and Shreshini Singh, IR manager will be taking the reins.



Now diving to today's agenda. Our CEO, July Ndlovu, will share and get us 2023 key highlights and will also provide an update on the execution of our strategic priorities. Our CFO, Deon Smith, will then talk through the operational financial performance for 2023, as well as provide an update on guidance and after this July will conclude the presentation.



This will be followed by Q&A session of approximately one hour to give those on the call and webinar the opportunity to ask questions. We'll then close the call at approximately 1:45 PM. Turning to Q&A, for those wishing to ask questions directly, we ask that you please during the session use the conference call facility provided, as we can only take the [read] questions through this facility. (Conference Instruction)



Before I hand over to