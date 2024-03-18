Mar 18, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Rick Chan - OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. - Head of IR



Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and welcome to our 2023 fourth quarter earnings call. Our financial and operating results are released earlier today and currently available on our IR website.



Today, you will hear from our Chairman and CEO, Mr. Shen Chongfeng, who will give opening remarks and business highlights, afterwards, our CFO, Mr. Luo Yongtao, will offer a closer look into our financials. And then in question and answer session, our management team will be available to you.



We have our CTO, Mr. [ Li Jie]; Head of Digital Banking, [Ms. Ellen Jia]; and Head of Corporate Planning and