Q4 2023 System1 Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 18, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Krista, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time I would like to welcome everyone to the System1 fourth quarter and full year conference call and webcast. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Kyle Ostgaard, Vice President of Finance. Kyle, you may begin your conference.



Kyle Ostgaard - System1 Inc - Vice President of Finance



Thank you, operator. Joining me today to discuss system one's business and financial results are Co-Founder and CEO, Michael Blend; and our Chief Financial Officer, Tridivesh Kidambi. A recording of this conference call will be available on our Investor Relations website shortly after this call has ended.



I'd like to take this opportunity to remind you that during the call, we will be making certain forward-looking statements. This includes statements related to the operating performance of our business, future financial results and guidance strategy, long-term growth and overall future prospects. We may also make statements regarding regulatory or