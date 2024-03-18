Mar 18, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Legacy Housing Corporation Q4 2023 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Duncan Bates, President and CEO. Please go ahead.



Duncan Bates - Legacy Housing Corp - President & Chief Executive Officer



Good morning. This is Duncan Bates, Legacy's President and CEO. Thank you for joining our call to discuss Legacy's year end 2023 results. I apologize for the release late Friday circumstances outside of our control delayed the release, and we will tried to avoid Friday releases in the future max aspheric, Legacy's General Counsel, who will read the Safe Harbor disclosure before getting started max



Max Africk - Legacy Housing Corp - Corporate Secretary & General Counsel



account Management's prepared remarks today will contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, and management may make additional