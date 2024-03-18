Q4 2023 StoneCo Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 18, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the StoneCo Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. By now, everyone should have access to our earnings release. The company also posted a presentation to go along with its call. All material can be found online at investors.stone.co.



Throughout this conference call, the company will be presenting non-IFRS financial information, including adjusted net income and adjusted net cash. These are important financial measures for the company but are not financial measures as defined by IFRS. Reconciliations of the company's non-IFRS financial information to the IFRS financial information appear in today's press release.



Finally, before we begin our formal remarks, I would like to remind you that today's discussion may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performances and therefore you should not put undue reliance on them. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company