Q2 2022 IIFL Wealth Management Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



A very good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and good day. Welcome to IIFL Wealth and Asset Management's Q2 FY '22 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded.



On the call today, we have with us Mr. Karan Bhagat, the Managing Director and CEO; Mr. Anshuman Maheshwary, the Chief Operating Officer; Mr. Sanjay Wadhwa, the Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Pavan Manghnani, Head Strategy and Investor Relations.



I now hand over to Mr. Sanjay Wadhwa to take the earnings call forward. Thank you.



Sanjay Wadhwa - IIFL Wealth Management Limited - Chief Finance Officer



Thank you so much, Anil, and a very good afternoon to everyone on the call today. Firstly, introducing myself. I have joined the company this quarter as CFO. It's an exciting time to be part of this prestigious organization and what better to kick start my journey here.



On the backdrop of the previous quarter, we reported yet another exciting quarter performing exceedingly well and showing good improvement across all key metrics, both on