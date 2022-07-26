Q1 2023 IIFL Wealth Management Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Thank you, Anil, and a very good afternoon to everyone on the call today. The financial markets have witnessed a bit of volatility and some minor corrections both on account of local and macro factors. These have impacted most businesses, be it on account of IIFL outflows, depreciating currencies and other factors. .



Amidst all of that, we are happy to give an overview of the current quarter at IIFL Wealth and Asset Management. While our AUM is not