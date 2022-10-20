Q2 2023 IIFL Wealth Management Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 20, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



A very good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to IIFL Wealth and Asset Management's Q2 FY '23 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. On the call today, we have with us Mr. Karan Bhagat, Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Yatin Shah, Co-Founder of IIFL Wealth and Asset Management and Joint CEO Wealth; Mr. Anirudha Taparia, Co-Founder and Joint CEO Wealth; Mr. Anshuman Maheshwary, Chief Operating Officer; and Mr. Sanjay Wadhwa, Chief Financial Officer. To walk us through the numbers, I invite Sanjay to please take this forward.



Sanjay Wadhwa - IIFL Wealth Management Limited - Chief Finance Officer



Thank you, Anil, and a very good afternoon to everyone on the call today. The financial markets during the quarter ended in the positive territory. However, staying with elevated volatility as domestic flows competed and countered net outflows from FII. The macro factors remained relatively resilient amidst weakening global environment with performance parameters indicating recovery in domestic activity and INR