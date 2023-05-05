May 05, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
Operator
A very good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to 360 One Wam's Q4 and FY '23 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded. On the call today we have with us Mr. Karan Bhagat, Managing Director and CEO; Mr. Anshuman Maheshwary, Chief Operating Officer; and Mr. Sanjay Wadhwa, Chief Financial Officer.
I now hand it over to Sanjay to take this conference ahead.
Sanjay Wadhwa - 360 One Wam Limited - Chief Finance Officer
Thank you, Anil. And a very good afternoon to everyone on the call today. The last fiscal in aggregate witnessed meaningful volatility in the global markets as concerns related to high inflation rates and interest rate hikes continued to persist. The last quarter Q4 FY '23 more specifically saw some turmoil in the global banking front on account of which the global market sentiments as well that in India remained negative. However, Indian markets continued to be resilient to the best extent relative to other global indices. Having said that, we bridge our base case on a conservative note as
Q4 2023 360 One Wam Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 05, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
