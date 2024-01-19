Q3 2024 360 One Wam Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 19, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

On the call today, we have with us Mr. Karan Bhagat, Managing Director and CEO; Mr. Anshuman Maheshwary, Chief Operating Officer; and Mr. Sanjay Wadhwa, Chief Financial Officer.



Sanjay Wadhwa 360 One Wam Limited-CFO



Thank you, Anil, and a very good afternoon to everyone on the call today. In the last nine months, Indian equity markets have reached new heights standing by better-than-expected GDP growth, positive momentum in manufacturing CapEx, strong corporate earnings and consumption trends.



While the discussion around rich valuation continuous equities or new highs, as India remains poised to be the fastest growing large economy in the world. The current momentum is driven by strong institutional flows, both foreign and domestic as well as robust retail participation.



We continue to remain