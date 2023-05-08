Q4 2023 3i Infotech Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Asha Gupta - Ernst & Young - IR



Thank you, Darwin. Good afternoon to all of you. Welcome to the Q4 and full year FY23 earnings call of 3i Infotech. The results and investor presentation have been already mailed to you and you can also view it on our website at www.3i-infotech.com.



To take through the results and to answer your questions, today we have top management of 3i Infotech Limited represented by Thompson Gnanam, Managing Director and Global CEO; Harish Shenoy, COO, Professional Services and Chief Risk Officer; Sanjay Rawa, Chief Financial Officer; TS Mohan, Chief Human Resources Officer; Sax Krishna, COO, Digital and NextGen business; Varika Rastogi, Company Secretary and Head Legal.



Thompson Gnanam will start the call with a business update, which