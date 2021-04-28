Q1 2021 ABB India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to ABB India Limited Q1 CY '21 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Thank you. I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. T.K. Sridhar, CFO, ABB India Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



T. K. Sridhar - ABB India Limited - CFO & Chief IR Officer



Thank you. Thank you very much, Janice. Good afternoon to all of you. I'm sure all of you are safe and your family members are also safe in this pandemic time, right? And thank you for joining this Q1 2021 analyst call. We had our Board meeting yesterday, and the results were displayed out in the market yesterday. And then we had the AGM also today. And that's why we are having the call a bit later in the day today. And in the meantime, I hope you could have a look at the presentations what we had already loaded in the website, so with this, I would like to hand over to Sanjeev. So on the call, I have all my team members, the management team listening to this particular call, and we'll be ready to answer any questions, which we would