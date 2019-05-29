Q4 2019 Aegis Logistics Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 29, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Anish K. Chandaria - Aegis Logistics Limited - Vice Chairman, CEO & MD



Thank you. I'll be presenting the quarter 4 results for FY '19 and the full year results for FY '19.



This was a good set of results for quarter 4 with a rise in the Gas division volumes and profits especially driving the group profits. I will also be announcing a number of new projects approved by the Board yesterday at the end of this