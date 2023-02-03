Q3 2023 Aegis Logistics Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 03, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Q3 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call of Aegis Logistics Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Rasika Sawant from Orient Capital. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.



Rasika Sawant -



Welcome to the Q3 and 9 months FY '23 Earnings Conference Call of Aegis Logistics Limited. Today on this call, we have Mr. Raj Chandaria, Chairman and Managing Director; and Mr. Murad Moledina, chief Financial Officer.



This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on beliefs, opinions and expectations as of today. Actual results may differ materially. These statements are not the guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. A detailed safe harbor statement is given on Page #2 of the company's investor presentation, which has been uploaded on the stock exchange as well as company's website.



With this, I hand over the call to Mr. Raj