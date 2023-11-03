Q2 2024 Aegis Logistics Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Raj Kapurchand Chandaria - Aegis Logistics Limited - Executive Chairman & MD



Thank you very much. Good evening. I'm joined by our Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Murad Moledina, and we will be presenting the Q2 FY '24 Results.



At the end of our Q1 Earnings Call, I had mentioned that the company was very well positioned to continue delivering on its mission, which is to store and distribute bulk liquids and gases in a safe and sustainable manner. And I'm pleased to report that in Q2, we did just that and in the process have notched up an important milestone. For the first time, we have delivered a throughput volume of 1 million metric tons of LPG in a single quarter.



And it was only a few years ago when we