Escorts Kubota Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jul 14, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

Nikhil Nanda - Escorts Kubota Limited - Executive Chairman & MD



Good afternoon, dear shareholders. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I welcome all of you to the 76th Annual General Meeting of your company. As a requisite quorum being present through video conference for the AGM, now I'll begin with the business of the meeting.



In view of the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing norms, this meeting is being held through video conference and through other audio visual means and is in compliance with various circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities and Exchange Board of India.



The company has taken all feasible efforts under the present circumstances to ensure that the shareholders are provided an opportunity to participate in the Annual General Meeting and the Board.



The company has also provided a webcast facility to view this AGM live on company website and social media channels. The register of directors and key managerial personnel and their shareholding and register of contracts and arrangements in which directors are interested are