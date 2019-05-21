Q4 2019 Bosch Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 21, 2019 / 10:30AM GMT

Soumitra Bhattacharya - Bosch Limited - MD, Regional President of Bosch Group India & Director



Thank you, Mr. Annamalai Jayaraj. First, let me talk briefly about the macroeconomic situation. While Indian economy has started on a positive note with a GDP growth of 8.2% during the first quarter of the financial year, it slowed down to 6.6% in December quarter and estimated to end at 6.3% in March quarter. The overall manufacturing