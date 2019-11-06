Q2 2020 Bosch Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2019 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Bosch Limited Q2 FY '20 Post Results Conference Call, hosted by Batlivala & Karani Securities India Private Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Annamalai Jayaraj from Batlivala & Karani Securities India Private Limited. Thank you, and over to you.



Annamalai Jayaraj - Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Director & Deputy Head of Research



Thanks, Steven. Good evening, everyone. On behalf of B&K Securities, welcome to 2Q FY '19-'20 post results conference call of Bosch Limited. We have with us today Mr. Soumitra Bhattacharya, Managing Director; Mr. Jan Oliver Roehrl, Executive Director and Chief Technical Officer; Mr. S.C. Srinivasan, CFO and Whole Time Director.



I will now hand over the call to Mr. Soumitra Bhattacharya for his opening remarks to be followed by question-and-answer session. Over to you, sir.



Soumitra Bhattacharya -