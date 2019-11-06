Nov 06, 2019 / 11:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Bosch Limited Q2 FY '20 Post Results Conference Call, hosted by Batlivala & Karani Securities India Private Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Annamalai Jayaraj from Batlivala & Karani Securities India Private Limited. Thank you, and over to you.
Annamalai Jayaraj - Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Director & Deputy Head of Research
Thanks, Steven. Good evening, everyone. On behalf of B&K Securities, welcome to 2Q FY '19-'20 post results conference call of Bosch Limited. We have with us today Mr. Soumitra Bhattacharya, Managing Director; Mr. Jan Oliver Roehrl, Executive Director and Chief Technical Officer; Mr. S.C. Srinivasan, CFO and Whole Time Director.
I will now hand over the call to Mr. Soumitra Bhattacharya for his opening remarks to be followed by question-and-answer session. Over to you, sir.
Soumitra Bhattacharya -
Q2 2020 Bosch Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 06, 2019 / 11:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...