Aug 11, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT
Annamalai Jayaraj - Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Director & Deputy Head of Research
Welcome to 1Q FY '21 post results conference call of Bosch India Limited. We have with us today Mr. Soumitra Bhattacharya, Managing Director; Mr. Jan-Oliver RÃ¶hrl, Joint Managing Director and Chief Technical Officer; and Ms. S.C. Srinivasan, Chief and Executive Director.
I will now hand over the call to Mr. Soumitra Bhattacharya for the opening remarks to be followed by the question-and-answer session. Over to you, sir.
Soumitra Bhattacharya - Bosch Limited - MD, Regional President of Bosch Group India & Whole Time Director
Thank you, Mr. Jayaraj. Ladies and gentlemen, a very good afternoon, and thank you for taking part on this call. I hope you are doing well in this current turbulent times that we have.
I would like to start with a brief about the macro economy and the policy highlights for the quarter affecting our business. The world economy in the second half of 2020 and with the COVID 2019 pandemic, the
Q1 2021 Bosch Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 11, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...