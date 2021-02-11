Q3 2021 Bosch Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT
Annamalai Jayaraj - Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Director & Deputy Head of Research
Welcome to Bosch 3Q FY 2021 Post-Results Conference Call. From the Bosch management, we have with us today Mr. Soumitra Bhattacharya, Managing Director; Mr. S. C. Srinivasan Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director; and Mr. Rajesh Parte, Company's Secretary and Compliance Officer.
I will now hand over the call to Mr. Soumitra Bhattacharya for his opening remarks to be followed by the question-and-answer session. Over to you, sir.
Soumitra Bhattacharya - Bosch Limited - MD, Regional President of Bosch Group India & Whole Time Director
Thank you, Mr. Annamalai Jayaraj, and a very good afternoon to all the investors. I would like to first thank you for being a part of this call, and I would like to start briefly about with the macroeconomic highlights for the quarter affecting our business. India and the automotive market have witnessed a very solid V-shaped recovery. While the bulk of it can be attributed to the pent
