Q2 2022 Bosch Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
Soumitra Bhattacharya - Bosch Limited - MD, Regional President of Bosch Group India & Whole Time Director
Like always, I will start with a brief on the macro economy policy followed by automotive market update and we'll walk you through our financials. Finally, I would like to end with the highlights of the quarter affecting our business and update on environmental, social and governance, which is ESG, and that is for us, sustainability at Bosch.
India's mobility and other economic activity have picked up sharply, primarily led by the government's vaccination program. Most mobility indicators are back to pre-COVID levels. RBI in its recent October policy, maintained status quo on policy rates, clearly incentivizing growth and regained the growth forecast for FY '21/'22 at 9.5%, following the (inaudible) in the fiscal 2021.
While inflation has come off its recent highs and risk continues to remain given valuated commodity and crude prices, the government finally seems to be on track to achieve the physical (inaudible) forecast and India's excellent account remains healthy with record
Nov 10, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
