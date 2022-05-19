Q4 2022 Bosch Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 19, 2022 / 10:15AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q4 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call of Bosch Limited, hosted by Batlivala & Karani Securities India Private Limited. (Operator Instructions)



Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Annamalai Jayaraj from Batlivala & Karani Securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Annamalai Jayaraj - Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Director & Deputy Head of Research



Thank you, Stephen. Welcome to Bosch Limited 4Q and FY '22 post results conference call. From Bosch Limited management, we have with us today, Mr. Soumitra Bhattacharya, Managing Director; and Mr. Guruprasad Mudlapur, Joint Managing Director.



To start with Mr. Soumitra Bhattacharya will be making a presentation, and they'll be followed by your question-and-answer session.



To view the presentation, please click the (inaudible) link given in the conference call invite. Over to you, sir.



Soumitra Bhattacharya<