Q2 2023 Bosch Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Annamalai Jayaraj - Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Director & Deputy Head of Research



We have with us today Mr. Soumitra Bhattacharya, Managing Director; Mr. Guruprasad Mudlapur, Joint Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer; and Ms. Karin Gilges, our Chief Financial Officer.



Soumitra Bhattacharya - Bosch Limited - MD, Regional President of Bosch Group India & Whole Time Director



Thank you very much Mr. Annamalai Jayaraj. Good afternoon, colleagues, and thank you for being part of this call. At the outset, I would like to thank all of you for the