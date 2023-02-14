Q3 2023 Bosch Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Annamalai Jayaraj - Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Director & Deputy Head of Research



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Bosch Limited 3Q FY '22-'23 post results conference call hosted by B&K Securities. I also take this opportunity to welcome the senior management team of Bosch Limited. We have with us today Mr. Soumitra Bhattacharya, Managing Director; Mr. Guruprasad Mudlapur, Joint Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer; and Mr. Karin Gilges, Chief Financial Officer. (Operator Instructions)



Also a reminder of the safe harbor. The company will be making some forward-looking statements that has to be understood in conjunction with the uncertainty and the risks that the company faces. Over to you, sir.



Soumitra Bhattacharya -



Thank you, Annamalai Jayaraj. A very good afternoon to all the colleagues who are participating in this call. Today, I'd like to brief you a little bit on the macroeconomic policy as well as what's happening on the automotive market and then I'll walk you through our