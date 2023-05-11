Q4 2023 Bosch Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 / 06:45AM GMT

Annamalai Jayaraj - Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Director & Deputy Head of Research



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Bosch Limited 4Q FY '23 post-results conference call hosted by B&K Securities. I also take this opportunity to welcome the senior management team of Bosch Limited. We have with us today Mr. Soumitra Bhattacharya, Managing Director; Mr. Guruprasad Mudlapur, Joint Managing Director; and Mr. Karan Gilges, Chief Financial Officer. Over to you, sir.



Soumitra Bhattacharya - Bosch Limited - MD, Regional President of Bosch Group India & Whole Time Director



Thank you very much, and good afternoon.to you, all of you, and thank you for taking part in the call today. Today, I would like to brief you on the macro economic policy followed by the automotive market update. And then, of course, we'll walk you through our financials. And finally, we'll end with the highlights for the quarter, which affects our business.



The global economy continues to have a