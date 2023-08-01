Q1 2024 Bosch Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Bosch Limited 1Q, FY '23, '24 post-result conference call hosted by B&K Securities. We also congratulate and welcome the Bosch Limited new leadership team to the investors call. We have with us today the new Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer; Mr. Guruprasad Mudlapur, New Joint Managing Director; Mr. N Sandeep; and Ms. Karin Gilges, Chief Financial Officer. (Operator Instructions).
Guruprasad Mudlapur - Bosch Limited - MD, President of Bosch Group India, CTO & Additional Director
Guruprasad Mudlapur - Bosch Limited - MD, President of Bosch Group India, CTO & Additional Director
Okay. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for being part of this call. Today, I'll start with a brief on the macroeconomic policy followed by an automotive market update, and then I'll walk you through our financials. Finally, I'll
