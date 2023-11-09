Q2 2024 Bosch Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Annamalai Jayaraj - Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Director & Deputy Head of Research



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Bosch Limited 2Q FY 2024 Post-result Conference hosted by B&K Securities. From Bosch management, we have with us today Mr. Guruprasad Mudlapur, Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer; Mr. Sandeep, Joint Managing Director; and Ms. Karin Gilges, Chief Financial Officer. (Operator Instructions). Over to you, sir.



Guruprasad Mudlapur - Bosch Limited - MD, President of Bosch Group India, CTO & Additional Director



Thank you, Jayaraj. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for being part of this call. Today, I'll start with a brief on the macroeconomic policy followed by an automotive market update and then walk you through our financials. Finally, I'll end with the highlights of the quarter affecting our business. As per recent IMF report, the global economy is expected to grow at 3% in 2023, down from 3.5% in 2022 and advanced economies to grow by 1.5% in '23 from 2.7% in '22.