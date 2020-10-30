Oct 30, 2020 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited Q2 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call hosted by IIFL Securities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Harshavardhan Dole from IIFL Securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Harshavardhan S. Dole - IIFL Research - VP



Thank you, moderator. Hello, everyone. Greetings. On behalf of IIFL Securities, I welcome you all to the 2Q FY '21 earnings call of BPCL. Today, to discuss the company's performance and share the performance outlook, we have the entire senior management team of BPCL, represented by Mr. Vijayagopal, Director of Finance; Ms. Teresa Naidu, CGM Corporate Treasury; Mr. V.R.K. Gupta, GM Corporate, Finance; Ms. Jenny, Chief Manager, Finance, Pricing and Insurance; Girwar Bhattad, Senior Manager, Pricing and Insurance; and Mr. Piyush Borania, Senior Manager, Pricing and Insurance.



Without much of a delay, I hand over the call to management to make the opening remarks, subsequent to which