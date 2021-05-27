May 27, 2021 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited Q4 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call, hosted by IIFL Capital Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Harshavardhan Dole from IIFL Capital Limited. Thank you and over to you, sir.



Harshavardhan S. Dole - IIFL Research - VP



Thank you, moderator. Greetings, everyone. On behalf of IIFL Securities, I welcome you all for the fourth quarter FY '21 earnings call of BPCL. To discuss the performance in detail and share the outlook on operations in the subsequent quarters, we have the senior management team of BPCL. Today, we have Mr. Vijayagopal, Director of Finance; Mrs. Teresa Naidu, ED, Corporate Treasury; Mr. V.R.K. Gupta, CGM, Corporate Finance; Ms. Jenny C L, DGM, Pricing and Insurance; Mr. Girwar Bhattad, Senior Manager, Pricing and Insurance; and Mr. Piyush Borania, Senior Manager, Pricing and Insurance.



I'd like to hand over the line to Piyush, who will make the opening remarks. And